Canada Sends Troops to Assist in Putting Out Fires in Nova Scotia

By Staff, Agencies

Canada has sent its military to the eastern province of Nova Scotia to deal with wildfires that have forced 18,000 people from their homes as unusually dry early summer weather has caused fires throughout the country.

The armed forces would provide equipment and personnel to relieve firefighters “who have been working tirelessly around the clock to protect communities right across Nova Scotia”, said Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair.

According to Blair, 211 wildfires are burning in seven of 10 provinces across Canada, while 82 of the blazes are out of control.

Nova Scotia is dealing with two massive fires that are causing trouble to the communities living on the outskirts of the provincial capital, Halifax.

Around 28,000 people, including 18,000 from Nova Scotia, have fled their homes in fear of rising temperatures caused by the blazes.

“These conditions this early in the season are unprecedented,” Blair told reporters. “Due to climate change, similar extreme weather events may continue to increase in both frequency and severity across our country.”

According to the officials, the western province of Alberta has 61 wildfires, with 16 of them being out of control, while the central province of Quebec has 13 active wildfires with two out of control, CBC News reported, citing Quebec's fire prevention agency.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that his government was closely monitoring the situation in Quebec.

The US, Australia, and New Zealand have sent hundreds of firefighters to tackle the growing wildfires.

According to officials, 800 firefighters have arrived from the US, while Australia and New Zealand have sent around 224.

A batch of 100 more firefighters are being sent from the US, who are set to arrive in Nova Scotia, and South Africa is sending more than 200, officials said.