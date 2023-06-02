No Script

US Forces Loot More Quantities of Syrian Oil

By Staff, Agencies

US occupation forces looted on Thursday new quantities of Syrian oil, bringing out 49 tankers during the past few hours from the fields of Syrian al-Jazeera and the eastern region into the northern region of Iraq through illegal crossings.

Local sources in al-Yarubiya countryside told SANA reporter that the US occupation forces took out, through the illegal al-Mahmoudiya crossing on the border with Iraq, 40 tankers loaded with stolen Syrian oil towards their bases in Iraqi territory.

The sources added that hours later, the occupation forces brought out 31 vehicles, including 9 tankers and 9 carriers loaded with damaged military armored vehicles, accompanied by 6 US military armored vehicles for protection.

