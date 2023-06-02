“Israeli” Occupation Injures Palestinian Toddler, Father in WB Raid

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian toddler has been critically injured and his father has suffered serious wounds after “Israeli” soldiers fired live rounds at them northwest of the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah.

According to activists, “Israeli” forces ambushed a vehicle at the entrance to Nabi Saleh village on Thursday night.

As soon as the vehicle approached them, the soldiers opened fire on the car, injuring the two-year-old boy with a gunshot in his head and his father in his shoulder.

The little boy and his father were not in the car at the time, but in their home’s front yard which is next to an “Israeli” army checkpoint at the entrance to the village.

They were rushed to a hospital in the nearby illegal settlement of “Neve Tsof”. The toddler was later transferred to a hospital in the 1948-occupied territories for medical treatment, while the father was moved to a hospital in nearby Ramallah.

Naji Tamimi, the head of Nabi Saleh Village Council, said “Israeli” soldiers closed the iron gate at the village entrance, invading several neighborhoods and firing live rounds at civilians. They injured two young Palestinian men with rubber-coated steel bullets.

One of those wounded was a local activist, who was shot while documenting the invasion using his mobile phone.

The development came only two days after more than 40 Palestinians were injured after a refugee camp on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Nablus was raided by “Israeli” occupation forces.

Some 46 Palestinians were treated for wounds during the raid on the Askar refugee camp which took place in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.