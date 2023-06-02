No Script

“Israeli” Security Cabinet to Convene: Threat of Multi-Front War with Iran, Hezbollah

3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity announced that its security cabinet is set to convene to discuss a potential multi-front conflict including Iran and Hezbollah, amid “Israeli” fears over Tehran’s progress toward nuclear weapons capabilities.

According to “Israeli” channel 12, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and War Minister Yoav Gallant will also hold a security assessment before the security cabinet meets Sunday.

The meetings were set up amid escalated tensions over Iran’s nuclear program and “Israeli” warnings that a broad conflict could break out over the issue.

“I hear all the reports about Iran, so I have a sharp, clear message for Iran and the international community: 'Israel' will do what it must to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb,” Netanyahu said in a short video message.

Speaking at a military ceremony, Gallant responded to what his office called “recent developments regarding the Iranian nuclear issue.”

“The dangers facing ‘Israel’ are intensifying and we may be required to fulfill our duty in order to protect the integrity of ‘Israel’ and especially the future of the Jewish people,” Gallant said.

 

