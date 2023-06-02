No Script

US President Biden Trips, Falls during Military Graduation Ceremony

folder_openUnited States access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

In a new embarrassing incident to the US President Joe Biden, the man tripped and fell at a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado on Thursday.

Biden delivered the commencement address, had just shaken hands with a cadet and begun walking back to his seat when he fell. The president apparently tripped on a small black sandbag that was lying on the stage.

Air Force personnel quickly helped him back up and walked back to his seat. The incident was caught on video.

The 80-year-old politician, who has recently announced his intention to run for re-election in 2024, has previously fallen during public events. Despite being the oldest person ever in the presidency, his official doctor's report this year declared him physically fit.

In November 2020, shortly after winning his election against the incumbent Donald Trump, Biden broke his foot while playing with a pet dog.

JoeBiden UnitedStates

