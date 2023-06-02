No Script

“Israeli” Officials in US: Iran on Top of Talks

folder_openZionist Entity access_time 3 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies 

The head of the Shin Bet security agency, Ronen Bar, was in Washington on Thursday for meetings with senior American officials amid growing US concern over the security situation in the West Bank.

Bar’s meetings will include ones at the White House, the State Department and the CIA, the official said, confirming a report in the Axios news site.

The official did not specify whether Bar would be meeting with CIA chief William Burns, who has been closely involved in US efforts to stabilize the Palestinian Authority [PA].

Also, in Washington this week were “Israeli” Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer and so-called "National" Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi who held meetings with White House and State Department officials to discuss Iran and the so-called ‘peace’ prospects with Saudi Arabia.

According to a brief White House statement on Thursday, Hanegbi and Dermer met with US "National" Security Advisor Jake Sullivan earlier in the day for “continued discussions” on preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and “ways to counter threats from Iran and its ‘proxies’.”

The trio also discussed shared US-“Israel” concerns with Russia’s “deepening military relationship with Iran.”

Israel Iran Russia SaudiArabia UnitedStates

Comments

