Mike Pence to Launch 2024 Presidential Bid against Trump

By Staff, Agencies

Former US vice president Mike Pence is set to enter the 2024 presidential race next week against his former boss Donald Trump.

After incurring Trump’s wrath for refusing to support his effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence has decided to launch his campaign with a video and a speech in Iowa, sources told multiple news agencies.

A staunch social conservative who stood by Trump throughout his time in office, Pence has increasingly distanced himself from the former Republican president since his election defeat.

“We view this race as absolutely wide open, and Iowa is really going to solidify itself as the pivotal player,” the person familiar with Pence's plans said, NBC News reported. “It's a place that values Mike Pence's principles — traditional conservative principles — deep-rooted faith and uncommon character.”

Trump has a massive polling lead in a Republican field that now has more than six declared candidates – including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis – a dynamic that could splinter the primary opposition against the former president. On June 1, Pence’s polling average in the Republican field was less than four percent, compared to Trump's 53 percent, according to a RealClearPolitics average of polls.

The former governor of Indiana and a one-time party leader in the US House of Representatives has continued to embrace many of Trump’s policies while portraying himself as an even-keeled and consensus-oriented alternative.

He has also appealed more directly to the evangelical Christian community, having spent significant time in recent months touring mega-churches across the country.