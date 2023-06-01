Imam Khamenei: Maintaining an Appropriate Status in The Changing World Requires Increased Cooperation

By Staff, Khamenei.ir

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei regarded Iran and Turkmenistan as countries that have many cultural aspects in common, as he received Chairman of the People's Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

During the meeting, Imam Khamenei emphasized that, "These cultural commonalities are an important basis for further expanding relations in different sectors, especially in the fields of energy and roads."

Referring to the hundreds of famous scientists and outstanding figures who have lived between the Atrak and Jayhoun rivers in both countries and also the famous Turkmen poet, Magtymguly Pyragy’s tomb in Iran, His Eminence added that, "These cultural fields should not be underrated."

Imam Khamenei appreciated Berdimuhamedow for the special attention that he has given to cultural and religious issues as well as his efforts to expand cultural centers and mosques.

"In the field of commercial issues, there are more capacities to expand cooperation, especially in the road sector and areas related to water, electricity and gas, and the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to cooperate in these sectors," he said.

During the meeting, Imam Khamenei referred to Berdimuhamedow's request for the presence of Iranian specialists and experts to construct a highway from near the border of Iran and Turkmenistan to the Caspian Sea and stated, “The Iranian Ministry of Roads has the ability to build this highway. While considering the important position of land and rail communications in the global economy, we are determined to complete the North-South Transport Corridor which will connect Turkmenistan and its surrounding countries to the Sea of Oman."

Imam Khamenei considered the expansion of ties to the benefit of both Iran and Turkmenistan, while expressing optimism about the future of relations between both countries. "The increased cooperation between the Islamic Republic of Iran and Turkmenistan will lay the groundwork for improving the position of the two countries in the changing world," he said.

The meeting was also attended by Chairman of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council Ayatollah Amoli Larijani.

"Over the past few years and also during my presidency, I have always benefitted from your opinions and recommendations during my trips to Iran. Important tasks have been achieved based on your recommendations and I am looking for [more] recommendations during this meeting in order to carry out big projects in Turkmenistan," Berdimuhamedow addressed Imam Khamenei.

He also referred to his negotiations with Iranian officials, saying "Good agreements were made during these negotiations to expand cooperation, especially to benefit from Iranian specialists and experts in road construction and the water, electricity and gas sectors.”