No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

  1. Home

Five Martyrs of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in ’Israeli’ Raid near Lebanese, Syrian Border

Five Martyrs of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in ’Israeli’ Raid near Lebanese, Syrian Border
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Five members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command group in Lebanon were martyred in a blast blamed on the apartheid “Israeli” entity on Wednesday morning.

A member of the Front's Central Committee, Badr Ahmed Jibril, confirmed that “Five members of the Popular Front's General Command were martyred in an ‘Israeli’ raid that targeted a Front’s site at the Lebanese-Syrian border.”

Jibril believed that “This crime is not isolated from the recent events on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts, and within the framework of the continuous Zionist threats targeting the Resistance forces inside and outside Palestine.”

He also pointed out that the “Israeli” occupation “seeks by committing this crime to send a set of messages to the Resistance, under the illusion that it can deter the growing resistance, which will respond to this crime without being intimidated by the Zionist threats”.

According to reports, the blast occurred at a base near the town of Qousaya in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria.

 “Israeli” officials, however, rushed to claim that its forces did not carry out any strike in the area.

Israel Syria Lebanon Palestine

Comments

  1. Related News
Five Martyrs of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Deadly Blast near Lebanese, Syrian Border

Five Martyrs of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Deadly Blast near Lebanese, Syrian Border

4 hours ago
Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago

Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago

7 hours ago
US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria

US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria

8 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on Resistance and Liberation Day 2023

Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on Resistance and Liberation Day 2023

8 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 31-05-2023 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot