Five Martyrs of The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in ’Israeli’ Raid near Lebanese, Syrian Border

By Staff, Agencies

Five members of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command group in Lebanon were martyred in a blast blamed on the apartheid “Israeli” entity on Wednesday morning.

A member of the Front's Central Committee, Badr Ahmed Jibril, confirmed that “Five members of the Popular Front's General Command were martyred in an ‘Israeli’ raid that targeted a Front’s site at the Lebanese-Syrian border.”

Jibril believed that “This crime is not isolated from the recent events on the Lebanese and Syrian fronts, and within the framework of the continuous Zionist threats targeting the Resistance forces inside and outside Palestine.”

He also pointed out that the “Israeli” occupation “seeks by committing this crime to send a set of messages to the Resistance, under the illusion that it can deter the growing resistance, which will respond to this crime without being intimidated by the Zionist threats”.

According to reports, the blast occurred at a base near the town of Qousaya in the Beqaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, near the border with Syria.

“Israeli” officials, however, rushed to claim that its forces did not carry out any strike in the area.