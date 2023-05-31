No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

War Minister Gallant Meets US CENTCOM Cmdr. to Discuss IOF Drills

War Minister Gallant Meets US CENTCOM Cmdr. to Discuss IOF Drills
folder_openZionist Entity access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The “Israeli” entity’s War Minister Yoav Gallant on Tuesday evening met with US CENTCOM Commander General Michael “Erik” Kurilla to brief him on the launch of the “Israeli” Occupation Forces [IOF] exercise “Firm Hand”.

The drills simulate a “multi-front threat” to the “Israeli” entity, according to an official statement.

“Minister Gallant also raised the importance of joint exercises between the US and ‘Israel’, and in further deepening cooperation between the respective militaries and 'defense' establishments,” the statement said.

Gallant, who hosted Kurilla at the ministry’s headquarters in Tel Aviv, “emphasized the importance of US involvement in ensuring stability and expanding the circle of peace in the Middle East.”

Last month, Kurilla visited the “Israeli” entity to discuss with Gallant “developing regional challenges,” with a focus on the so-called Iranian threat.

Israel iof centcom UnitedStates

Comments

  1. Related News
War Minister Gallant Meets US CENTCOM Cmdr. to Discuss IOF Drills

War Minister Gallant Meets US CENTCOM Cmdr. to Discuss IOF Drills

5 hours ago
Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump - Poll

Gantz Restores Lead as Netanyahu Loses Post-Gaza War Bump - Poll

7 hours ago
’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill

’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill

one day ago
The Washington Post: “Israel” Carrying Out Extrajudicial Killings of Palestinians, Especially Children

The Washington Post: “Israel” Carrying Out Extrajudicial Killings of Palestinians, Especially Children

4 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 31-05-2023 Hour: 01:57 Beirut Timing

whatshot