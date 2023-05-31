No Script

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

IAEA Chief Confirms Progress Between Iran, Nuke Watchdog

folder_openIran access_time 5 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] Rafael Grossi confirms that Iran and the agency have made progress on certain issues.

Speaking to reporters in New York on Tuesday, Grossi said his report on the status of Iran’s nuclear program is due to be published soon.

“We are working on several issues with Iran, and we are making progress in some of them and not in others,” he said.

The remarks came days before a quarterly meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors in Vienna.

Earlier in the day, informed sources said that Iran and the UN nuclear watchdog have resolved two important issues raised against Tehran’s peaceful nuclear program.

A Tuesday report by IRNA’s Persian service quoted the sources as saying that the case of one of the alleged “undetected” sites, known as Abadeh, has been closed as a result of negotiations between Tehran and the IAEA.

They also said that the IAEA’s claims about uranium particles with 83.7 purity allegedly found at undeclared nuclear sites in Iran have been resolved as well.

Iran IAEA UnitedNations

