Officials: Five killed in Donbass Shelling

By Staff, Agencies

Ukrainian troops have shelled a poultry farm in Russia’s Lugansk People’s Republic [LPR], killing five people and injuring 16, local officials said on Wednesday morning.

The authorities said that the victims of the attack on the village of Karpaty are construction workers. The shelling was launched from an American-made HIMARS system, they added.

Cities and villages in the LPR and the neighboring Donetsk People’s Republic which are located close to the frontline, are regularly hit by artillery and rocket fire. Three people were killed and seven were injured in the LPR over the course of last week alone, according to officials.

The city of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod Region, which shares a border with Ukraine, was also targeted in a “massive strike,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said. He added that four people were wounded.

On Tuesday morning, drones crashed into several high-rise residential buildings in Moscow, but causing no fatalities. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the raid was Kiev’s attempt to sow fear in Russian society.

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said on Tuesday that one person was killed and 11 injured in a Russian drone attack on the Ukrainian capital.

Both Russia and Ukraine deny killing civilians and claim that they only strike military and military-linked targets.