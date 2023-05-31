Elon Musk, Chinese Industry Minister Discuss New Energy Vehicles

By Staff, Agencies

Elon Musk met with China’s industry minister Jin Zhuanglong in Beijing on Wednesday and discussed the possibility of developing new energy vehicles.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the two discussed “the development of new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicles.”

The Tesla CEO flew to China on Tuesday. It was Musk’s first trip to the country in over three years. China’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the tech billionaire informed Foreign Minister Qin Gang that his company was “willing to continue to expand its business in China.”

Musk also expressed his opposition to an economic "decoupling" between China and the US, according to Beijing.

"The interests of the United States and China are intertwined, like conjoined twins, who are inseparable from each other," he added.

China has the world’s biggest electric vehicle market. Earlier in April, Tesla said it plans to build its second factory in Shanghai.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokeswoman Mao Ning said Tuesday that the country welcomed visits by international executives "to better understand China and promote mutually beneficial cooperation," according to AFP.