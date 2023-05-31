No Script

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago

Emirati MoFA: UAE Left Combined Maritime Forces Two Months Ago
Middle East
By Staff, Agencies

The UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs [MoFA] says the country is committed to peaceful dialogue and diplomatic engagement as a means of advancing the shared goals of regional security and stability, state news agency WAM reported on Wednesday.

The statement came as the ministry revealed it had withdrawn its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces [CMF].

“As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces,” the statement explained.

According to the CMF website, the organization is a “multinational maritime partnership which exists to uphold the Rules-Based International Order [RBIO] by countering illicit non-state actors on the high seas and promoting security, stability, and prosperity across international waters.”

The UAE’s MoFA statement concluded that the UAE remained committed to responsibly ensuring the safety of navigation in its seas, in accordance with international law.

31-05-2023

