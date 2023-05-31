No Script

US Deploys HIMARS Missile System in Syria

folder_openSyria access_time 8 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

The United States armed its forces stationed near oil fields in eastern Syria with a HIMARS missile system, local sources reported on Tuesday.

The HIMARS missile system was sent to US forces in Deir Ez-Zor province in the past few days, Anadolu news agency quoted the sources as saying.

Deir Ez-Zor province, east of the Euphrates River, is currently occupied by the US-backed groups.

The missile system “was sent to the American bases in Al-Omar oilfield and Conoco gas plant,” the sources said.

Since 2015, the US occupying forces in Syria have trained thousands of armed groups in their military bases in the region, under the pretext of combating terrorism.

