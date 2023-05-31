Sayyed Nasrallah’s Full Speech on Resistance and Liberation Day 2023

Translated by Al-Ahed News

Speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah on the occasion of the Resistance and Liberation Day | May 25, 2023

I seek refuge in Allah from the accursed Satan. In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. Praise be to Allah, Lord of the Worlds, and prayers and peace be upon our Master and Prophet, the Seal of Prophets, Abi al-Qassem Muhammad Bin Abdullah, and his good and pure household and his good and chosen companions and all the prophets and messengers.



Peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you all.

God Almighty says in His Glorious Book:

{In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful. And remember when you were few and oppressed in the land, fearing that people might abduct you, but He sheltered you, supported you with His victory, and provided you with good things - that you might be grateful.God has spoken the truth.}



First, I congratulate all of you on this anniversary and a beautiful, great, and cherished occasion to all of our hearts – the Resistance and Liberation Day, which falls on May 25 of every year. We mark this day to remember the great and divine victory that was achieved in Lebanon in 2000.

As always, we begin the speech with a moral section, even if it involves repetition. But we must do so.

First, thanking God, Glory be to Him, for His grace, kindness, mercy, blessings, victory, help, support, protection, and bringing this battle to that great conclusion, the final victory and liberation. To Him, we give thanks and praise first, always, and forever.

We must also thank all those who created and contributed to this victory. First and foremost are all the people who made sacrifices, including the dear martyrs who offered their souls and pure blood and left everything behind and went forward. Then there are the families of the martyrs whose suffering, as I said in the past, does not end in a week, 40 days, or years after their martyrdom. They carry on with their suffering, patience, and endurance.

For example, a dear martyr's family lost their daughter, Khadija, the daughter of martyr Hassan Ibrahim Ismail. People sympathized because it touched them deeply on an emotional level.

Many thanks to the families of the wounded, who are patient, enduring, and steadfast with the wounded.

Also, thanks to the prisoners who were granted freedom by God Almighty and their families. These [freed] prisoners endured the pain of captivity and imprisonment as well as suffering and torture – whether in detention centers in Lebanon’s Ansar, Atlit, or Al-Khiam or in prisons inside the entity. Some spent many years in prison. Their families also suffered during the time of their captivity and estrangement.

Thanks to the Mujahideen fighters who worked day and night, stayed up late, fought, and were present in all battles, operations, arenas, and on the front lines. They were always at the risk of being martyred, wounded, or captured. Their families bore this great burden with them throughout the years.

Thanks to the workers in all the positions that were an essential part of the resistance movement, be it organizational, media, cultural, social, or the service sector. Some of them have passed away, while others are still waiting. Most of them are now in their sixties and seventies. May God have mercy on the departed who belonged to the first generation, and may God protect and extended the lives who are still alive.

We thank the people who stood firm in the occupied border strip and during the occupation period in the vicinity of the villages that were in contact with the occupied border strip. Thanks to all the people who embraced this resistance, supported it, sacrificed their lives for it, defended it, and protected it in all Lebanese regions, especially in the Bekaa Valley and the South.

Thanks to the Lebanese army and the security forces who integrated in this battle and mission. Thanks to the Syrian army that endured and offered martyrs and made sacrifices from 1982 until liberation. Thanks to the Palestinian factions that also participated in the operations prior and until 2000. They offered martyrs and wounded. Here, we are talking about the people in the battlefield.

Thanks to all the presidents who accompanied that period, especially in 2000. Thanks to all the scholars, as well as to the religious authorities, especially to our senior references, who protected this resistance, issued fatwas legitimizing it, and provided it with all forms of moral and material support.

Thanks to all the political forces that believed in this path, to everyone who supported it with a word, in the media, a stance, in literature, poetry, art, money, prayers – in Lebanon and abroad, in the Arab and Islamic worlds.

Of course, I am thanking the martyrs and their families, the wounded and their families, as well as the prisoners, the combatants, the fighters, and the mujahideen and their families who belong to Hezbollah and to all the resistance forces that contributed to creating this victory in 2000.

These include Hezbollah, the Amal movement, the Lebanese National Resistance Front, the national parties, and the Lebanese Islamic forces.

We must also extend our thanks to the two countries that strongly supported this resistance with all they had until it achieved victory in 2000. By this, I mean the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Syrian Arab Republic, which are still providing the same level of support and steadfastness.

Of course, we must especially thank our martyred leaders who bore great burdens, including the Master of the Martyrs of the Islamic resistance Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi, the Sheikh of the Martyrs of the Islamic resistance Sheikh Ragheb Harb, the great jihadi leader Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, as well as the great jihadi leaders Sayyed Mustafa Badreddine and Hajj Hassan al-Laqis.

We must also thank the martyred leaders of the rest of the Lebanese resistance movements. Some great leaders belonging to these movements sacrificed their blood so that this victory could be achieved.

We must also reiterate that the first actual field founder of the resistance in Lebanon that we belong to and that was founded before 1982 was His Eminence Imam Musa al-Sadr (may God bring him and his two companions back in good health).

This is the moral introduction. Hopefully, we have not forgotten to mention anyone.

Talking about the anniversary, we always call on people to mark this occasion for several reasons:

1- It is a great, important, victorious, and triumphant experience. We are talking about the developments in Lebanon at least from 1982 until 2000. We are not talking about the years after 2000.

Shedding light on the events that took place, the developments, the confrontations, the operations, the resistance, the achievements, the equations made by the resistance in Lebanon is very important.

This experience is full of very important lessons not just to remember the past but also for the present and future because Lebanon is still part of the region that is suffering from the presence of the usurper entity.

Whoever assumes that the battle with the occupation and the entity has ended is confused because this entity and enemy is still practicing its aggression and greed and issuing threats every day. A part of our land is still under occupation.

Therefore, we must first benefit from this experience and then export it to all the people in the region and the world to benefit from as well.

2- To inform the current generations of young men and women: For example, if we are talking about the liberation in 2000, people who were born in 2000 are now 23-year-olds and those who were 3, 4, or 5-year-olds are now 28 or 29 year-olds. These people did not experience life under occupation – not the 1978 occupation or the 1982 occupation. They did not experience the suffering of the Lebanese people and the residents in Lebanon, including the attacks, bombings, displacement, killings, massacres, pain, humiliation, imprisonment and detention, the checkpoints, as well as moral and physical harm.

They also did not experience life with the resistance and its steadfastness, will, and sacrifices, at a time when it was estranged and oppressed, the blood it offered, and the achievements and innovations it accomplished. They did not live through all these conditions.

They must be informed about this experience. It is our responsibility and the responsibility and duty of officials, media professionals, scholars, intellectuals, thinkers, historians, and artists, each according to what is available to them to shed light on this stage. Today’s young generations are the present and the makers of the future. They must learn about this past.

3- To remind the entire Lebanese people that this victory did not come for free or as a result of a couple of demonstrations, sit-ins, or an international intervention. Rather, it came as a result of many years of sacrifices, martyrdom, patience, endurance, displacement, etc.

Hence, the prices that were offered for making this victory were very high and costly. We always say that the most precious, the dearest, and the most beautiful things we possess we gave to this resistance for this victory to be achieved.

When our people and our young generations know that this victory, this liberation, and this historic achievement, which is one of the most important victories in the history of Lebanon, was the result of these enormous sacrifices, then they will have to preserve it, cling to it, and defend it.

It is not as some are trying to do – put it in the circle of oblivion because it is used as a steppingstone. It is built upon. This experience, then, must be built upon for the present and the future.

The occasion:

We come to the occasion. On May 25th, we celebrate the anniversary of the May 25 Liberation Day, in which the Lebanese territory, with the exception of the Shebaa Farms, the Kfar Shuba Hills, and the Lebanese part of the town of Ghajar, was liberated.

If we go a few days back to May 17. This day reminds us of the agreement of humiliation [May 17 Agreement] that Lebanon signed with the “Israeli” enemy in 1983. The national forces and the various resistance factions confronted this agreement, and one of the symbols of martyrdom in the confrontation was martyr Muhammad Najda.

May 17 is a reminder of wrong choices. May 15 is the anniversary of the 1948 Nakba. This means that 75 years have passed since the occupation of Palestine and the establishment of the usurper entity. Of course, 75 years is a very important stage that we must stop at.

Hence, there is the Nakba, then the wrong choices, the right choices, and finally the liberation in 2000.

Today, I would like to talk about the major transformations that took place during the last stage so we can identify our position in this conflict today. Some may think that I am only talking about the situation in the region – what does this have to do with Lebanon?

Some Lebanese consider themselves more Lebanese than the rest. No, this matter concerns Lebanon the most, just as it concerns Palestine, Syria, and all the people and countries in the region.

As I have mentioned at the beginning, the struggle with the “Israeli” enemy is not over yet. We still have an occupied land, and there are threats, intimidation, and ambitions. Therefore, the status of this entity – defensive or offensive – its strength or weakness, in light of the internal, regional, and international conditions and the changes in the region, have a direct impact on the safety and security of Lebanon, its present, its future, and its economy.

Therefore, Lebanon is an essential part of this equation, fate, present, and future that we are talking about and looking forward to.

I do not want to talk for more than an hour. There are some points that can be mentioned in passing because we talked about them in the past. However, there are some points that I may elaborate on a little because we must emphasize some details.

When we talk about these transformations, it means we will examine the position of this entity today that was expelled by the resistance in Lebanon in 2000.

This entity was supposed to be strong and mighty, extending from the Nile to the Euphrates, a superpower in the region that is dominant, controlling, confident and imposes its will on the governments and people of the region. This was the goal when the British and later the Americans and the West created and brought “Israel”.

Today, where are we with these transformations? What is the status quo? We will see that the near and distant future will be built upon.

Let us talk about these transformations. These transformations did not happen by chance, but rather as a result of a long struggle that began before the resistance in Lebanon. The struggle started 75 years ago with the Palestinian people, their will, their resistance, their martyrs, their estrangement, and their displacement. It then reached Lebanon in 1948 to the 1970s, 1978, 1982, 2000, to 2006 and today. It also reached Syria as well as the countries and peoples of the region.

We come to conclusions regarding the status quo. We are assessing a situation in light of which we can build upon and understand the things that are happening, especially the main point in today's speech which is the “Israeli” threats in recent days that created an atmosphere of anxiety in the region.

We will try to paint a picture in brief terms. Of course, all this came as a result of the jihad of the resistance fighters and the resistant people in the region.

- Today, there is no Greater “Israel” from the Nile to the Euphrates. After the withdrawal from Lebanon on May 25, 2000 and from the Gaza Strip, the subject of Greater “Israel” is over. There is no Greater “Israel”.

Greater “Israel” ended in 2006 in Lebanon and in 2008 in Gaza, and every day it is ending. Today, “Israel” is hiding behind walls, iron, and fire.

- Another important transformation is in the international situation. When there was American hegemony over the world order after the fall of the Soviet Union, it was the golden opportunity to install “Israel” in the region by imposing settlements on the Palestinians, the Lebanese, and the Syrians after it was imposed on the Egyptians and the Jordanians. The settlements that were imposed especially on the Palestinians were humiliating, and the Palestinians rejected them.

Today, this matter is over. They failed despite America's domination of the world and the collapse and absence of other major powers. American thought it could do whatever it wanted. Nevertheless, the Palestinian people stood firm, Lebanon stood firm, Syria stood firm, and Iran stood firm. In more recent terminology, the axis of resistance stood firm and did not submit to these settlements.

Neither the negotiations and the wars that were launched against these peoples and countries nor the so-called Arab Spring that came later were able to impose a settlement. They bet a lot that the Arab Spring might produce regimes that America funded and created, and thus they could impose humiliating settlements.

During the first year of the Syrian crisis, we all heard many voices among the Syrian opposition that were talking about reconciliation with “Israel” and giving or leasing the Golan Heights to the “Israelis”, etc. This is all over, and the Deal of the Century also fell with it.

Today, when this new world order changes, there will no longer be an American hegemony over the entire world. The world is moving towards a multipolar system, and this certainly worries “Israel”.

It is not in the interest of “Israel” to have a multipolar world order, it is in its interest to have a world order ruled by America. Hence, this is a very important strategic transformation – the American retreat in the region today.

We are not talking about aspirations. No! Today, there are discussions in Washington and America.

A few days ago, I read an article by Elliott Abrams, one of the senior neoconservatives who was with George Bush Jr. and a partner in every war that was waged on the entire region from Afghanistan to Iraq, etc.

Abrams was criticizing the American retreat in the region, the American withdrawals in the region. He said that these sent a message of discontent to the allies who resorted to second choices and were forced to turn to China or Russia and reach an understanding with Iran. He also spoke about the repercussions of this matter on “Israel”, stating that this expresses the concern that the enemy has – when it sees its main protector, America, is gradually retreating from the region, it will be afraid.

Elliott says that this is not about the Biden administration or the Trump administration. This debate exists among the Democrats and the Republicans, and on both sides, there is a discussion that says: We want to create wars in the region and send our armies there. We paid dearly in lives, money, and morale.

He (i.e. Elliott Abrams) is talking about the experience in Afghanistan and Iraq. So, what is the point? As you know, America does not work for anyone. “Israel” is a servant in the American project, and America is not a servant in the “Israeli” project.

There is no such thing as an “Israeli” project other than performing the job assigned to it by the Americans and before that by Britain.

- “Israel” is a functional entity that is required to perform a task in the region. It is a very transformation when those who employ it want to discuss the usefulness of “Israel’s” existence, fleets, armies, and wars.

- America’s priorities include the Russia-Ukraine issue and China. These are details that we talked about and is well known to you. I want to emphasize the headlines, which include the American retreat, the American failure, the American debate about the feasibility, the American priorities, and the new world order. All these are among the things that cause the Zionists leaders to worry. We will later mention the fruits of this fear and concern and these transformations.

- One of the important points in the status quo is the internal divisions in the entity – the sharp and difficult ones that we are keeping pace with and talked about. On the other hand, the axis of resistance is coherent, stable, and not retreating.

The recent visit of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran His Eminence Sayyid Raisi to Syria, the addresses delivered by Sayyid Raisi and President Bashar Al-Assad, and the closing statement and the emphasis on the strategic alliance between Syria and Iran confirm what I am saying about the coherence and stability of the axis of resistance. Among the objectives of the 12-year global war against Syria was to remove it from the axis of resistance, steadfastness, and confrontation and from a position of refusal to surrender.

- One of the important headlines emerging in this struggle are the human capabilities. I would like to talk about the human being. Of course, for 75 years, the pillar of the resistance in Palestine, in Lebanon, and in the region after trusting and relying on God Almighty has been the human being. It did not rely on financial and military capabilities and international support. Basically, there was never a balance with the enemy.

This person, who has faith in his God, cause, people, and right, who possesses magnanimity, courage, boldness, and daring, and who has a willingness to make sacrifices, including martyrdom, is the main point of strength.

When we talk about May 25, 2000, the first thing we have to look at is the human being. The human being was the one who achieved this victory with God’s help and with the grace of God Almighty. He was the fighter, the martyr, the wounded, and the captive. The families, the incubating environment, and all those we spoke about in the introduction made this victory possible.

Today, when I say we, I am only talking about Hezbollah, but rather I am talking about all the movements and currents of resistance in the region. However, there are people who insist on resisting. I am talking about all of them.

Today, with regard to the human issue and human forces, there is a very important development. In the past 75 years, this human capability available to the axis of resistance, in terms of quality, has been an excellent thing. We have generations of men and women. Let us talk about the fighters. They are believers and mujahideen, who make sacrifices, ready for martyrdom, and are confident. They are not only enthusiastic, but also engage in real and serious action and are steadfast during the test. They withstood the test.

This is the type of young men fighting in the West Bank and in Gaza and standing firm in Al-Quds. These are the types of young men and women who are stationed in Al-Aqsa Mosque. These are the types of young people in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, Iran, Yemen, etc.

On the other hand, Netanyahu, more than 10 years ago, said that Zionism has ceased among the “Israeli” youth; there is no longer an ideology and a cause.

Today, the young people belonging to this generation are embarking on jihad, accepting martyrdom, declaring their willingness to sacrifice, and are present in the fields of danger. Meanwhile, the “Israeli” youth are fleeing. The [“Israeli”] army is talking about a dilemma in the human and youth component in the army, especially in the fighting forces. Where are these young people going?

They are going to the non-combatant forces and not to the ones that fight in the field and are subject to danger. To convince the youth to go into the field, they must provide them with tanks, cannons, fire support, fire coverage, air coverage, drones, helicopters, and warplanes. This is the quality of their youth, and this is the quality of the youth of the axis of resistance. This is when we are talking about quality. The difference between these two types of youth will only grow with time.

In terms of quantity – mind you, here, we are not talking about enthusiasts. We are also talking about people with experience. In all these countries and regions – I do not want to talk about millions – there are hundreds of thousands of young people. I want to warn the “Israelis” who threatened us a couple of days ago. Each time, they threaten us with a grand war.

You are not the ones to threaten a grand war; we are the ones who threaten you with it. You are mistaken if you think this grand war will only involve the Palestinians or the Lebanese. Regardless of the official positions, the arenas and fields in this war will overflow with fighters. I do not want to talk about millions of fighters, but about hundreds of thousands of fighters, who are of the type I mentioned earlier.

I am talking about the quality and quantity of these fighters. Here, I am claiming the existence of a tremendous superiority in the human, qualitative, and quantitative dimension in the struggle with this enemy. If it wants to launch a grand war, all these borders will be opened, not like the old days. So, this is also a major transformation that is in favor of the axis of resistance and is at the expense of the enemy.

I would like to tell you that the objective of the events that took place in the region, including Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and Bahrain, as well as the blockade on Iran was to end everything related to the resistance, the ideology of resistance, and the culture of resistance. These events were meant to spread American hegemony and to install “Israel” in the region.

However, this threat turned into an opportunity. Today, there are forces of resistance that are armed and capable, possess the expertise, and achieved victories. This applies to Syria, Iraq, and Yemen. The great power that the Yemeni people now possess is all part of this. This did not exist 10 years ago and 12 years before the conspiracy. Hence, this is also one of the very important and big strategic transformations.

- Another transformation during the past period and we are highlighting now is the popular embrace and the ability to endure. The popular embrace here does not mean that a person supporting the resistance in the comfort of his home. We are thankful for that. This is also a good thing, but we are talking about the popular embrace under fire.

Some people were displaced. Homes were bombed. People were wounded and afflicted. The livelihoods and fields of others were harmed, but they never gave up on the resistance.

If we were to paint a picture of the popular embrace day, it would be represented by the Revenge of the Free Battle. The “Israelis” did not find anyone in the Gaza Strip asking the resistance to stop, surrender, submit, and retreat. Rather, we heard takbir, pleas, and praises. This all signify embrace.

Today, where is point of strength? The point of strength is the imbalance. The enemy’s home front is no longer what it was when the entity was being formed. The ideological degeneration that we talked about is not only among the youth, but rather among their entire society. Therefore, this is a society that is not ready to make sacrifices and bear the sacrifices. As soon as there are casualties, you find that they all start wailing and screaming. People suffered psychological and nervous breakdowns.

Despite having the Iron Dome and David's Sling, people went to shelters. Meanwhile, in the Gaza Strip, people go to the rooftops and the squares. This is the difference. In Lebanon, it was the same thing. We have seen this in multiple and varied experiences.

Therefore, it’s home front is weak, feeble, worried, and troubled. People there are always ready to pack their bags and leave. That is why we have seen in recent years a demand for passports, for other nationalities, etc. This is also a very important indicator of transformations.

- Another important transformation is related to trust and hope – hope for survival and for the future. Today, in “Israeli” society there is an existential concern. There is a concern over the future. The entity is 75 years old, but will it reach 80? If we’re 80, will we reach 100 years? They are talking about a ceiling of 5 years, 10 years, and 25 years. They are debating whether they will reach 100 years or not. Many are planning alternatives – a standby passport or another nationality – and are ready to leave.

On the other hand, the Palestinians have confidence and a spirit of hope, more seriously than ever before. This is not slogans but facts from the field and data. Things are clear. There is hope more than ever to liberate Palestine from the river to the sea and to pray in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

At the very least, the axis of resistance, its leaders, its fighters, and its environment believe in this. They have certainty in this. This, of course, has a huge impact on the battle. One side has certainty that it will be victorious, God willing, and will pray in Al-Quds, while another side is doubtful whether it will survive or pack its bag and leave. This has a great impact on our struggle with the enemy.

- Another transformation is the enemy entity losing its historic as well as influential and credible leaders. Today, the prime minister of the enemy’s government is known to his people as one of the most corrupt leaders. There is an absence of political leaders, generals, and confidence in the entity's institutions.

On the other hand, there is overwhelming confidence among the people, movements, and forces of the axis of resistance in the axis, in its movements, in its governments, in its countries, and in its leaders. These people are ready to offer the lives of their children on this path and in the hands of these leaders.

- Also Among the important transformations is the material force in the axis of resistance. “Israel” has always been strong; [it has] the strongest army in the region – so they used to say – and the most powerful air force in the region. The transformation is the shift in the forces of resistance and in the countries of resistance. There is transformation in material and military capabilities, including missiles, drones, various weapons, ammunition, etc. - quantitatively and qualitatively. These abilities, God willing, are developing. What we have in Lebanon is an example of that.

- Another important transformation is the failure of the “Israeli” enemy and America in infiltrating the region for the past 75 years – the region’s social, cultural, political, and popular environment – through normalization.

It made peace with Egypt, but he was unable to achieve normalization with the Egyptian people, and the relationship remained official. It made peace with Jordan, but the relationship remained official, and it could not achieve normalization with the Jordanian people.

Everything that has been said in the past few years about normalization with some Arab countries and exaggerated by the Arab media are lies. It is just a formal thing that has to do with official borders and has nothing to do with people.

These governments that are unable to persuade the people to normalize ties with the enemy cannot impose normalization on them. The regime can carry out official normalization, but it cannot translate it into popular normalization, not by persuasion because this is false and unjust and not by force.

For example, last Friday, the Imam of the Friday prayers in Bahrain, His Eminence Sheikh Muhammad Sanqour, delivered a calm speech criticizing the changes in the educational curricula and some steps of normalization in Bahrain with the “Israeli” enemy.

He made the criticism during the Friday sermon. In other words, he did not hold up arms and started shooting. He did not engage in civil disobedience. He only stood during the Friday sermon and criticized. The government in Bahrain did not tolerate what the Sheikh did. They summoned and imprisoned him.

This is not an internal Bahraini issue for someone to say that we are interfering in Bahraini internal affairs. This is part of the Umma's battle – the issue of resistance, normalization, occupation, and confronting the Zionist project.

So, here too, there is failure. Today, there the nation is immune; the people in the region reject the Zionist entity and normalization; they refuse to recognize it. We all saw what happened in the Qatar World Cup. Later, we all read the opinion polls conducted by American institutions. I am not talking about false opinion polls conducted by an Arab country that normalized ties with “Israel”.

We saw foreigners and locals who were looking for a specific truth to build upon so that they do not live based on illusions. All opinion polls said that there is no popular normalization. Even in the Gulf countries, more than 80% and 85% reject any form of recognition of “Israel” or normalization with “Israel”.

- Another important transformation is the growing culture of resistance in the region, confidence in the resistance, confidence in the victory of the resistance, and confidence in the ability of the resistance to change equations and achieve victories. On the other side, there is a culture of surrender, submission, and settlements that have been in the works for the past 75 years but have yet to come to fruition.

In fact, one of the points of strength in this ongoing conflict is the enemy’s point of weakness. I will come back to it from another angle. I want to say that the Americans and the “Israelis” are making mistakes when they approach it in this way. For example, a few days ago in the battle of Gaza, the “Israeli” discourse was that we are engaged in a battle with the Islamic Jihad Movement, an Iranian proxy, Iran's proxy, an affiliate of Iran, or a representative of Iran, etc.

In previous wars with Gaza, they used to say the same thing about Hamas. In Lebanon, they talk about Hezbollah in the same way. In the aggression against Yemen, it was said that we are fighting the Ansarullah, who are Iran's agents, Iran's tools, and Iran's proxies.

The “Israelis” are always trying to portray the resistance movements in the region as agents, tools, proxies, or mercenaries. This is their fatal mistake. This is a fatal mistake because when you are fighting someone based on your understanding that they are agents, tools, proxies, or paid mercenaries, your battle calculations will definitely differ. You may underestimate them since you think you are not fighting the main player [the local population], but rather tools or mercenaries.

The most important point of strength in the axis of resistance is that these are locals. The Palestinian people are the owners of the land. It is their right. The land is theirs. They are fighting for a cause. Iran and Syria are supporting them. They are not Iran’s agents, tools, or mercenaries. They have a cause that they are fighting for. The land is theirs. Al-Quds is theirs. It is their fate, future, homes, fields, and the future of their children.

The same goes to the Lebanese who fought and still raise the banner of resistance. This land belongs to these people. They are defending their land, their honor, their entity, their country, their goods, the goods of their country, its waters, oil, gas, borders, etc. These are not mercenaries, agents, or tools.

Yes, because the Islamic Republic of Iran stands with the oppressed and people fighting for their rights, it supports, advocates, and strengthens them. But they are the ones fighting the battle and are the decision makers. They are the ones who start or stop shooting. They are the ones who confirm or reject the rules of engagement or the rules of deterrence. The same applies to Syria.

They are still making a fatal mistake. Your battle is not with mercenaries brought from all over the world. You are the ones who were brought from all over the world. You are not the natives; you are the agents; you are the tools; you are the proxies; you are the mercenaries whom the British brought to this region, and you were adopted by America in this region. You are the functional entity.

As for the axis of resistance, it is the axis. Its people, its movements, its governments, and its armies are natives in this region. Therefore, they are the rightful people. This is very influential in the battle.

- This is the last point in this presentation before we reach the conclusion – the issue of deterrence.

Deterrence is one of the most important transformations that took place in the region. In the past, “Israel” violated, bombed, and struck wherever it wanted. However, now the situation is different, and “Israel” will be held accountable for everything.

If it attacks Gaza, Al-Quds, Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Iran, it will be held accountable. There is a reckoning for everything. Therefore, this is a massive transformation that took place in the past two decades.

What directly concerns the resistance movements in terms of deterrence is that it began in 1992 after the martyrdom of Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi, Umm Yasser, and their child Hussein and after the resistance shelled settlements in the north of occupied Palestine.

That’s when the deterrence began. Then came the July 1993 Understanding and the April 1996 Understanding. Now, there is something that hurts the “Israelis”.

After these understandings, the “Israelis” had to make thorough calculations every time they wanted to carry out an operation on the border strip or outside the border strip in case the resistance launched Katyusha rockets at the settlements in the north of occupied Palestine.

“Israel” has settlements full of people. There are also factories and tourism. To the Lebanese who are talking about tourism in Lebanon, there has been more tourism in northern Palestine in recent years than in Lebanon. The “Israelis” fear more about their tourism season than you do.

Their tourism season is certain, while in Lebanon it is possible. We can expect the arrival of one million or one and a half million tourists, while they are certain they will have these numbers.

What is protecting Lebanon? The deterrence equation is what’s protecting Lebanon. This has been accomplished. This is one of the achievements. This is one of the transformations.

Before the Revenge of the Free – the operation in Gaza – the “Israelis”, including Netanyahu, the war minister, the current and former chiefs of staff, the opposition, and the loyalists, have all accepted the fact that the “Israeli” deterrence is eroding. This is a very important strategic transformation.

They even claimed that they wanted to restore the image of deterrence, but they failed. They could not restore the image of 0deterrence. They killed the martyrs. When the Islamic Jihad responded, the “Israelis” were looking for a ceasefire. However, the resistance in Palestine, the joint operations room, and the leadership of the Islamic Jihad were the ones imposing the conditions of the ceasefire.

“Israel” could not restore the deterrence it was talking about. It’s not important that the “Israelis” are convinced that they restored deterrence. What is important is that whether the resistance movements were deterred or not.

On the contrary, all the resistance forces assessed that the “Israelis” failed to restore deterrence. They learned a clear lesson that they will pay a price for undermining any leader of the resistance or attacking civilians. There will be a response. This means that there is no deterrence.

Today, in terms of deterrence, this achievement is great and very important. What is required is to reinforce this deterrence, stabilize it, and strengthen it so that the enemy does not dare to attack at any point.

Here, I come to the recent “Israeli” threats, especially after the Revenge of the Free Battle. In fact, the “Israelis” saw that the Revenge of the Free Battle did not change anything in the equation, so they escalated their verbal intimidation and threats.

They were in agreement because they all spoke at the same time. They did not leak to media sources or journalists. No, Netanyahu, the war minister, the Chief of Staff, the Chief of Intelligence, etc. successively threatened Gaza, the Palestinians, Lebanon, Syria, and Iran.

They even escalated their threats even more against Iran. Of course, the Iranians responded to them with something stronger than the “Israeli” threats. This led to anxiety in the region, and this requires us to say a few words.

But what makes delivering the speech easier is that today I read a statement and asked the brothers to verify it. An official “Israeli” source – the Chief of Staff of the army or someone else – said that there is no intention to wage war on Iran or Lebanon or to go to confrontation, but rather we are only warning and confirming our readiness and talking about our strength.

The “Israelis” retracted their threats today. Why did they retract their threats? Let me tell you why.

This issue led to great anxiety among the settlers in the north of occupied Palestine. Of course, the resistance’s latest drill that expresses its readiness, strength, presence, and youth – we are grateful to the young men – created a state of fear and terror in the settlements. This is return reflected in the tourism season in northern occupied Palestine. They passed this on to the enemy government.

There is another thing. In recent weeks, the shekel has been dropping against the dollar. The “Israelis” took measures in the central bank to reduce the gap. Following the “Israeli” threats, the shekel dropped. For these “Israelis”, the issue of money is important to them.

There is concern in the north, worry over tourism, the dollar is starting to rise, people are afraid. Was anyone afraid here? I think no one was afraid here except the one who are always afraid. but they were the ones who were afraid. There is fear and danger in “Israel”. That is why the “Israelis” retracted.

Nevertheless, I would like to comment in a couple of words to say that deterrence has not been restored. The “Israelis” must know that none of the resistance movements, forces, and countries fear them. The calculations are the same. They are the ones who should be afraid. They escalated their rhetoric because they have nothing else to do.

I would like to follow up with another point. Recently, with all the statements that were issued, they mentioned me by name. they said that I was making a mistake that may lead to a grand war, and they issued threats.

1- The “Israelis” should fear a grand war as a result of all the transformations that I talked about a little while ago. They are the ones who should fear the grand war.

2- I want to respond to them with the same logic. I tell the enemy’s premiere, war minister, army chief of staff, and leaders to be careful and not to make wrong calculations. You do not tell us not to make wrong calculations. You must not make wrong calculations.

I repeat what I said on Quds Day that you might make wrong calculations in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Palestine, in Lebanon, in Syria, or in Iran that might blow up the entire region.

Your wrong calculations might lead to the grand war in the region, and this grand war will lead you to the abyss, if it does not lead to your demise. That is why they have to retract their threats, give up their arrogance, and know that it is not the time. In any case, they retracted their threats.

Lebanon:

I conclude by talking about Lebanon. What does Lebanon benefit from all these transformations? The more the enemy's ability declines, the weaker this enemy becomes, the more its measures, aggression, and field become limited and narrow.

This allows Lebanon and the Lebanese people to enjoy more security and safety. In the light of safety and security, dear Lebanese people, we can continue and proceed with the extraction of oil and gas. Serious steps are being taken regarding oil and gas.

Amid security and safety, tourists will come to Lebanon, and tourism will flourish in Lebanon. Security and safety are prerequisites for any economic treatment in the future. Without security and safety there is no tourism; without security and safety there is no economy; and without security and safety even political life becomes more confused than it is.

The weaker the “Israelis” become, the more relaxed Lebanon becomes and the more space it takes. From 2000 until today, excluding the 33-day war, from 2000 to 2023, southern Lebanon, western Bekaa, and the border area are enjoy security, safety, prosperity, etc. The state must assume responsibility. Security and safety are achieved thanks to the equation: the army, the people, and the resistance.

Therefore, today, on the anniversary of liberation, on May 25, I call on all Lebanese to put bickering and disagreement aside amid the presence of a true protection umbrella for Lebanon. It is not fake, claims, or slogans. It is a true protection umbrella for Lebanon embodied by this equation: the army, the people, and the resistance.

The “Israeli” enemy takes this equation into account. The American administration takes it into account in its approach to the events related to us.

Do not abuse it, rather preserve it. Take it away from the pointless bickering and work on strengthening this power and ability.

Amid safety and security provided by this equation as well as by the Lebanese army and the Lebanese security forces inside Lebanon and the cooperation of the political forces, we will continue, God willing, and our country will continue with civil peace, despite all the cries, sensitivities, some insults, and loud voices.

In any case, the Lebanese have no choice but to return to dialogue, to cooperate, and to come together to address their crises.

1- Regarding the presidential file, more activity, more contacts, and more dialogue are required. We are not boycotting anyone in this file. We always tell all our friends and those who are not to come and discuss the presidential options, but without preconditions.

Let us draw up a list with all the names of the candidates and engage in discussions. Let us not put preconditions that cancel others. The developments in the region call for optimism, as we said in recent days. We are also waiting for the next few days, as there may be reason for optimism and further communication to close this file.

2- Regarding the Central Bank Governor and following the ambiguities, accusations, and lawsuits, Hezbollah believes that there are two options. The first option is for governor to step down, on his own accord, and resign. He says, ‘after all this, I cannot carry on with this responsibility.’

The second option is for the judiciary to shoulder its responsibility, seeing as we have a caretaker cabinet that does not have the jurisdiction to sack him and appoint another based on the constitution.

There should be an understanding on the alternative situation if the governor steps down or the Lebanese judiciary takes a real and responsible stance.

3- Regarding the displaced [Syrians], we renew the call to solve this file.

It seems that there is a button you press and people and politicians go insane in social media. Then, suddenly they calm down. Let us stay away from the media atmosphere and incitement.

This is a real and serious file, and it has become more serious after the Arab Summit in Jeddah and the communication that took place between between Lebanon and Syria and a number of Arab countries on more than one level.

I repeat and say that the real solution is in a government decision and a high-level government delegation that goes to Syria and restores normal relations with Syria. It engages in a real and serious discussion. Are there observations, problems, questions, and dilemmas?

Certainly, Lebanon and Syria may not be able to solve it in its entirety, but they certainly can solve a large part of it, and thus secure a reasonable and dignified return for a large number of these displaced people.

I said that I do not want to talk for more than an hour. Time is up. In any case, again on Victory Day and on Liberation and Resistance Day, I greet you all.

On May 25, 2000 in Bint Jbeil, I said that this is the Lebanese’s victory, a day for the Lebanese, the future of the Lebanese, and the victory of all the people of our region. We still believe in this conviction.

We appreciate all the sacrifices and efforts of all parties, forces, factions, and people of all affiliations and currents, who united in the resistance battle and achieved this victory.

Today, these honorable patriotic resistance forces are still in the same position in Lebanon. When I spoke about the number, these forces are very much included – Lebanese and non-Lebanese.

Many happy returns, and God willing, to more victories and achievements. As long as there is someone who is shouldering the responsibility and willing to sacrifice, as long as there is honor, dignity, and blood flowing through the veins, and as long as there are people who reject humiliation and indignity, "Israel" will further fall.

The prophecy of our martyr, the Secretary-General, Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi (may God be pleased with him) will be fulfilled: “‘Israel’ has fallen.” He did not only talk about its downfall, but he saw its coming downfall, as we all see it, God willing. {Indeed, they see it [as] distant, but We see it [as] near.}

Many happy returns. May God's peace, mercy, and blessings be upon you.

