Iran-Made Transport Plane Makes Maiden Flight

folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies

Iran’s home-made transport plane Simorgh has made its maiden flight one year after it was unveiled by authorities in the country.

The test flight was carried out successfully in an airbase in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on Tuesday in a ceremony attended by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Baqeri.

The aircraft has been designed and manufactured by Iran Aviation Industries Organization, which is a subsidiary of the Iranian defense ministry.

Authorities said the aircraft has been developed to boost Iran’s defensive superiority.

A report published by the official IRNA news agency described the transport plane as agile, light and quick with a high cargo carriage capacity and features like compatibility with weather conditions of Iran that make it a perfect choice for critical services like medical flights.

It said the aircraft will boost the capacity of Iranian ground and navy forces to transport troops or equipment between their bases across the country. 

“The design and manufacturing of this aircraft ... accelerates Iran’s entrance into the [global] club of manufacturers of heavy and super modern aircraft,” said defense minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani after the plane made its maiden flight.

The aircraft has been named after Simorgh which is a mythical bird in Persian mythology and literature.

Iran plane

Comments

