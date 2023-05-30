No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iranian Gov’t Spox: Raisi Orders FM to Pursue Issue of Relations with Egypt

Iranian Gov’t Spox: Raisi Orders FM to Pursue Issue of Relations with Egypt
folder_openIran access_time one hour ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Government Spokesman Ali Bahadori Jahromi has said that the country is ready to resume ties with Egypt.

Addressing a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, Jahromi said that President Ebrahim Raisi had ordered the country's foreign minister to pursue the case in a serious manner.

In a meeting with Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on Monday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei said that Iran welcomes resumption of relations with Egypt.

The Omani Sultan was hosted by President of Egypt Abdel Fattah al-Sisi a few days before his visit to Tehran. That led to speculations that Muscat is planning to open a new round of mediation between Cairo and Tehran.

Experts believe that Egypt and maybe Bahrain will be the two countries that could soon resolve their disputes with Iran.

Iran Egypt

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian Gov’t Spox: Raisi Orders FM to Pursue Issue of Relations with Egypt

Iranian Gov’t Spox: Raisi Orders FM to Pursue Issue of Relations with Egypt

one hour ago
Iran Denounces EU Parliament for Hosting Terror Group Ringleader

Iran Denounces EU Parliament for Hosting Terror Group Ringleader

one hour ago
Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon - IRG

Iran’s Hypersonic Missile Passes Tests, To Be Unveiled Soon - IRG

7 hours ago
Taliban Received Proper Response for Cross-border Fire - Iranian Interior Minister

Taliban Received Proper Response for Cross-border Fire - Iranian Interior Minister

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 30-05-2023 Hour: 02:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot