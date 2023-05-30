More Than 40 Palestinians Injured In ‘Israeli’ Raid on Nablus

By Staff, Agencies

The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces stormed a refugee camp on the outskirts of the West Bank city of Nablus on Tuesday, injuring more than 40 Palestinians, local media reported.

Some 46 Palestinians were treated for wounds during the raid on the Askar refugee camp which took place in the predawn hours of Tuesday morning, said Ahmad Jibril, the head of the Emergency and Ambulance Department at the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

The report added that 44 of the injured Palestinians suffered tear gas inhalation.

Palestinian security sources said a large unit of ‘Israeli’ occupation forces broke into the family house of Hasan Qatanani and mapped it out before a planned demolition.

Qatanani was martyred by the Zionist forces earlier this month. The ‘Israeli’ occupation military claimed that he was responsible for the April shooting attack in the Jordan Valley which killed three Zionist settlers.

During the raid, the sources said, the ‘Israeli’ soldiers also broke into several other houses and measured the home of Palestinian martyr Hussam Saleem.

He had allegedly planned and directed a shooting operation by the Nablus-based Palestinian resistance group Lions’ Den that killed a Zionist soldier in the northern West Bank last October.

The regime razes Palestinian homes to punish the family of those who allegedly carried out operations against its occupation forces.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs [OCHA] calls the practice “collective punishment” of Palestinians. The UN agency deems the practice “illegal under international law.”

Additionally, on Tuesday, the occupation forces raided the Nur Shams refugee camp, near the West Bank city of Tulkarm, sparking confrontations with Palestinian resistance fighters.

The ‘Israeli’ military said one of its soldiers was moderately hurt by shrapnel after an explosive device was detonated.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied West Bank over the past year, with the ‘Israeli’ occupation military conducting violent raids under the pretext of detaining what it calls “wanted” Palestinians.

As a result of these attacks, at least 112 Palestinians have lost their lives and many others have been kidnapped.