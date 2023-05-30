No Script

’Israel’ Fears Multi- Front War, Launches Major Drill

Zionist Entity access_time 4 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

As clouds of war govern the regional scene, "Israel" on Monday launched a large-scale two-week-long drill across the entity, simulating a potential multi-front war.

A military source said the drill would include the Air Force conducting simulated “strategic” strikes deep in an all out war scenario, and the Navy carrying out military actions.

The "Israeli" army's said troops from the standing and reserve army, from nearly all units, would participate in the exercise — dubbed 'Firm Hand' — over the next two weeks

"The forces will practice handling challenges and sudden events on multiple fronts simultaneously,” the 'Israeli' army said.

The "Israeli" army further warned that there would be a noted increase in security forces and aircraft across the entity during the drill.

