May 2023

 

Taliban Received Proper Response for Cross-border Fire - Iranian Interior Minister

Iran
By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said that a proper response has been given to the Afghan border guards and that presently, there is no problem in the border crossing between the two countries.

Vahidi made the remarks in Tehran on Monday while speaking about the recent border tension between Iran and its eastern neighbor, Afghanistan.

The conflicts in the joint border lines were minor; meanwhile, due response was naturally given to the Afghan side, the minister underlined.

There is no problem at the present time, he further noted, adding that the border point is open and everything is calm there.

A couple of days earlier, two Iranian border guards were martyred in clashes with Taliban forces on the joint border with Afghanistan.

A day later, Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Force Brigadier General Kioumars Heidari warned against any repetition of dangerous incidents on the border between Iran and Afghanistan.

