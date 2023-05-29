Nine Dead, 35 Injured in Memorial Day Weekend Shootings Across Chicago

By Staff, Agencies

At least nine people lost their lives and 35 others sustained injuries in shootings across Chicago during Memorial Day weekend. The ages of the victims range between 14 and 69.

In the weekend's first shooting, a man was shot in the 6300 block of West Montrose Avenue in the Portage Park neighborhood Friday evening.

Police said around 5:39 p.m., the 29-year-old victim was approached by at least one suspect who produced a handgun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the stomach and taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition.

Later in the evening, a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg around 7:46 p.m. in the 300 block of West 43rd Street in Fuller Park.

He was dropped off at the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. Police didn't have any further information regarding the shooting.

A teenage boy was shot after answering his door in the 9700 block of South Merrill Avenue in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood.

Police say around 10:24 p.m., the 17-year-old opened his front door when he heard shots and felt pain. He was shot in the upper left thigh and taken by the Chicago Fire Department to U of C Medical Center in good condition.

Additionally, two people were injured after a gun went off in a River North hotel room Saturday afternoon, police say.

Around 3:10 p.m., a 23-year-old man was handling the gun inside a hotel room in the 300 block of North Dearborn Street when it discharged, according the Chicago Police Department.

The man handling the gun was struck in the left hand, and a 25-year-old man in the room was struck in the stomach. Both were transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

The incident is being investigated as an accidental discharge.