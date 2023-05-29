No Script

Resistance and Liberation May 2023

 

Imam Khamenei Receives Sultan of Oman, Warns of ‘Israeli’ Attempts to Sow Division in West Asia

folder_openIran access_time 10 hours ago
By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei received on Monday morning the Sultan of Oman, Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, and his accompanying delegation.

“We believe the expansion of Iran-Oman relations in all fields is to the benefit of both sides,” Khamenei.ir cited Imam Khamenei in a tweet, adding that the “Increased cooperation between the two countries is of significance since the two share the Strait of Hormuz, which is a very important waterway.”

“The policy pursued by the Zionist regime and its backers is sowing division and eliminating peace in the West Asian region. All countries in the region should pay attention to this issue,” His Eminence warned.

The meeting was also attended by Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi.

The Sultan of Oman arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the head of a high-ranking delegation at the invitation of his Iranian counterpart.

Sultan Haitham’s visit to Tehran marks a significant milestone in relations between the two regional allies, opening new avenues for closer diplomatic cooperation.

Iran and Oman on Sunday signed four documents to improve cooperation in various sectors.

Israel Iran strait hormuz Oman ImamKhamenei SayyedEbrahimRaisi

Comments

