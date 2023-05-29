- Home
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Iran’s National Broadcaster
By Staff, Agencies
Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received on Sunday the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB], Iran's national broadcaster, Peyman Jebelli.
According to Hezbollah's media relations, Jebelli and Sayyed Nasrallah discussed the media responsibilities and duties of the Axis of Resistance, the challenges of this path, and how to deal with them.
Accompanied by Ahmad Norouzi, head of the IRIB World Service, Jebelli arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday.
"The visit is aimed at consultation towards [enhancement of] media interaction [between Iran and Lebanon] as a means of [better] representation of the Resistance Axis' achievements," Jebelli said upon arrival at Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport.
