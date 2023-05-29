No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Iran’s National Broadcaster

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Iran’s National Broadcaster
folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah received on Sunday the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB], Iran's national broadcaster, Peyman Jebelli.

According to Hezbollah's media relations, Jebelli and Sayyed Nasrallah discussed the media responsibilities and duties of the Axis of Resistance, the challenges of this path, and how to deal with them.

Accompanied by Ahmad Norouzi, head of the IRIB World Service, Jebelli arrived in the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Friday.

"The visit is aimed at consultation towards [enhancement of] media interaction [between Iran and Lebanon] as a means of [better] representation of the Resistance Axis' achievements," Jebelli said upon arrival at Beirut Rafik Hariri International Airport.

SayyedHassanNasrallah Lebanon Hezbollah AxisOfResistance

Comments

  1. Related News
Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Iran’s National Broadcaster

Sayyed Nasrallah Receives Head of Iran’s National Broadcaster

4 hours ago
Sayyed Nasrallah Warns “Israel”: Don’t Make Wrong Calculations, Any Mistake might Blow up Entire Region

Sayyed Nasrallah Warns “Israel”: Don’t Make Wrong Calculations, Any Mistake might Blow up Entire Region

3 days ago
Al-Khiam Detention Center: Scenes of Torture That Beat Hollywood’s!

Al-Khiam Detention Center: Scenes of Torture That Beat Hollywood’s!

5 days ago
Hezbollah Possesses Exceptional Capabilities to Confront Its Enemy, Will Enter Palestine – Deputy SG

Hezbollah Possesses Exceptional Capabilities to Confront Its Enemy, Will Enter Palestine – Deputy SG

5 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 29-05-2023 Hour: 12:25 Beirut Timing

whatshot