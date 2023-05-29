Syrian Air Defenses Intercept ‘Israeli’ Missiles in Latest Air Raid on Damascus

By Staff, Agencies

The Syrian air defenses have shot down incoming ‘Israeli’ missiles, as the Zionist regime launched another airstrike against areas near the country's capital city of Damascus.

Speaking to state-run SANA news agency, a military source said the attack took place at about 23:45 p.m. local time on Sunday.

The source added that the missile strike was carried out from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights, targeting some areas in the vicinity of Damascus.

"Our air defenses intercepted the [‘Israeli’] aggression’s missiles and shot down some of them," the source said, adding that the attack only led to some material damage.

The Zionist entity has been occupying the Golan Heights since 1967, when it waged a full-scale war against Syria and several other regional countries. The occupying regime has built dozens of settlements there ever since, although, the international community has never recognized its self-proclaimed control over the mountainous territory.

Tel Aviv has been using the territory as a launch pad for its acts of military aggression against the Arab country.

The Tel Aviv regime's missile strikes regularly target the positions of the Syrian army or its allies, which have been helping the country defend itself in the face of foreign-backed militants and terrorists.

The new missile strike came after the regime conducted an air raid on the northwestern Syrian city of Aleppo on May 2, which killed one Syrian soldier and injured seven others, including two civilians, while causing some material damage.

Back then, SANA reported that the attack took place with bursts of missiles fired from the direction of southeast of Aleppo. The attack also knocked the city's international airport out of service.

As well as using Golan to launch attacks against Syria, the Zionist regime has, on numerous occasions in the past, turned the territory into a safe haven for the Takfiri terrorists, who flee there when they are targeted by military operations carried out by the Syrian army and its allies.

Damascus has repeatedly complained to the UN over ‘Israeli’ assaults, urging the Security Council to act against Tel Aviv’s crimes. The calls have, however, fallen on deaf ears.