Iran Dismisses Western Concerns over New Missile

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Foreign Ministry hit back at the US and France for expressing concern about Iran’s new precision-guided ballistic missile.

In a post on his Twitter account on Friday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani lashed out at the US and France for their concern about Iran’s Kheibar [Khoramshahr 4] missile which was unveiled on Thursday.

“The very same Western governments, specifically the US and France, that had a major role in provoking and arming Saddam’s Baath regime in its military aggression against and bombing of Iran’s cities and defenseless people and are among the top exporters of arms to the region are now expressing concern about Iran’s progress and defense might,” the spokesman said.

Kanaani noted that the Western governments are opposed to a “strong Iran”.

The medium-range precision-guided projectile named Kheibar [Khoramshahr 4] was unveiled in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani during the ceremony marking the 41st anniversary of the liberation of the southwestern city of Khorramshahr on Thursday.

Kheibar is a liquid-fueled missile with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a warhead weighing 1,500 kilograms with impressive strategic and tactical capabilities.

Iranian officials have long asserted that the country’s military capabilities are entirely meant for defense, and that its missile program will never be up for negotiations.

The unveiling of Kheibar marks a significant advancement in Iran's ballistic missile capabilities and demonstrates the country's commitment to enhancing its defense and deterrent power.