- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
“Israeli” Reservists Protest outside Bibi’s Home: He’s Ruining US Relations
By Staff, Agencies
A group representing reservist soldiers in the “Israeli” army rallied Thursday morning outside the entity’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s residence in occupied al-Quds [Jerusalem].
The protesters claimed that Netanyahu is ruining the key strategic relations with the United States.
The “Israel” Police said it had pushed back the several hundreds of the so-called “Brothers in Arms” protesters after they came within the buffer zone around Bibi’s residence
Two protesters were detained and taken for questioning.
The US is boycotting Netanyahu and Iran is rushing to a nuclear bomb because of a coup d’état that will destroy ‘Israeli’ democracy,” the group said in a statement, referring to the overhaul.
Netanyahu, they accused, “has lost our best friend and he is trying to put us to sleep with ‘freezes’ and fake talks. Netanyahu has to choose now – a strong and democratic ‘Israel’, or an Iranian bomb that will endanger us all.”
Comments
- Related News