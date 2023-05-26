No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

Iranian FM Spox: Iran Lauds Africa’s Amazing Unity

Iranian FM Spox: Iran Lauds Africa’s Amazing Unity
folder_openIran access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Extending his congratulations on Africa Day, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry hailed Africa’s independence and unity.

In a post on his Twitter account on Thursday, Nasser Kanaani sent congratulations on Africa Day, the annual commemoration of the foundation of the Organization of African Unity on May 25, 1963.

“60 years after the founding of the Org. of African Unity, the great continent celebrates its progress, amazing unity & independence,” the Iranian spokesman said.

“On Africa Day, extend my warm greetings to all African friends and colleagues, wish you a bright, prosperous & peaceful future,” Kanaani added.

In comments in January 2022, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi denounced the objectives and interests that the Westerners pursue in Africa, expressing the Islamic Republic’s support for African nations’ independence, development and welfare.

Describing plans to establish and strengthen relations with the African states as a priority in Iran’s foreign policy, he said Iran seeks to enhance relations with the African countries in all fields.

Iran organization of african unity

Comments

  1. Related News
Iranian FM Spox: Iran Lauds Africa’s Amazing Unity

Iranian FM Spox: Iran Lauds Africa’s Amazing Unity

3 hours ago
FM: Iran Does Not Recognize Taliban, Wants Inclusive Gov’t in Kabul

FM: Iran Does Not Recognize Taliban, Wants Inclusive Gov’t in Kabul

3 hours ago
Iranian President Highlights Iran’s Comprehensive, Balanced Foreign Policy

Iranian President Highlights Iran’s Comprehensive, Balanced Foreign Policy

one day ago
Iran Unveils New Precision-Guided Kheibar Ballistic Missile

Iran Unveils New Precision-Guided Kheibar Ballistic Missile

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 26-05-2023 Hour: 12:19 Beirut Timing

whatshot