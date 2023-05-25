Iranian President Highlights Iran’s Comprehensive, Balanced Foreign Policy

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the country’s foreign policy is comprehensive and balanced, adding that it is based on convergence and economic multilateralism and development of ties with Asia’s economic hubs.

Speaking on Wednesday evening upon his arrival in Iran after a two-day official visit to Indonesia, Raisi said, "The trip to Indonesia, considering that this country has a privileged position in the Southeast Asian region and its regional arrangements, was an important one and had many dimensions".

Raisi added, "We seek to develop relations with economic poles in Asia, including China, Russia, India and Indonesia, and in this trip, 11 cooperation documents between Iran and Indonesia was signed in the fields of economy, trade, energy, culture and science and technology".

He also highlighted the agreement between the two countries regarding trade with preferential tariff, according to president.ir.

"The negotiations between the two countries in this field started 17 years ago, but they did not reach the conclusion that was finalized during this trip".

The president also mentioned another agreement made between the two countries on cooperation in the field of energy in the upstream and downstream sectors of oil and gas, which has been decided to start the related measures immediately.

Referring to the agreements between the two countries in the cultural fields, Raisi said, "During this trip, we witnessed the deep affection of the dear Indonesian people for the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, including in the Islamic Centre of Jakarta, which is proof of the lofty position of Islamic Iran in the hearts of the people of the region".

As for talks on foreign policy issues, he said, "The two countries have common views on regional and extra-regional issues, including the issue of Palestine, Afghanistan and Myanmar".

Referring to his presence in the joint meeting of economic actors of Iran and Indonesia, the president stated, "The issues raised in this meeting will be the attention of the authorities of the two countries and we are trying to remove the existing obstacles in the way of expanding economic and commercial cooperation as soon as possible".

Raisi further thanked the Indonesian people and authorities for the warm welcome and expressed hope that these trips and exchange of delegations between the two countries will lead to further improvement of the level of relations in various fields and in line with securing the interests of the two nations and the nations of the region".