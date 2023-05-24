Yemenis Rally en Masse in Support of Boycotting American Goods

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni cities witnessed massive rallies on the anniversary of "the Cry in the Face of the Arrogant," accompanied by a campaign to boycott American goods.

Yemeni officials and scholars expressed support for the cry against American tyranny and called for a united stand, emphasizing the need for peace, an end to the war, and the protection of Yemen's sovereignty and resources.

Despite aggression and conspiracies, the Yemeni people remain determined in their resistance.

The situation highlights the region’s struggle against external interference.