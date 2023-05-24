Imam Khamenei Hails Iranian Parliament’s Strategic Act to Counter Sanctions

By Staff, Agencies

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei hailed the strategic law adopted by the Iranian Parliament in 2020 to counter sanctions that saved the country from “bewilderment in nuclear issue.”

In a meeting with lawmakers in Tehran on Wednesday, Imam Khamenei praised such strategic laws passed by the parliament, including the Strategic Action Plan to Counter Sanctions.

“The strategic action law saved the country from bewilderment in the nuclear issue,” His Eminence said. “This law clearly defined what we should do and we are witnessing its manifestations in the world.”

Under the legislation, which was approved in December 2020, the Iranian administration is required to restrict the inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency [IAEA] and accelerate the development of the country’s nuclear program beyond the limits set under the 2015 nuclear agreement. It was adopted in a bid to counter illegal sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States and its Western allies.

During the meeting, Imam Khamenei stressed the need for the Iranian Parliament and administration to work in cooperation, push for synergy, complement each other, regard themselves as components of a single body, and avoid conflicts in their relations.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Imam Khamenei described the liberation of Khorramshahr as a miraculous event.

The meeting with the Iranian lawmakers also coincided with the anniversary of the liberation of Khorramshahr in the midst of Iraq’s war of aggression against Iran in the 1980s.

“The conquest of Khorramshahr was a miraculous event,” he said, recalling that several presidents and their representatives told him at the time that the event was a game-changer for Iran.

His Eminence further greeted the sacrifice of the Iranian martyrs who lost their lives to liberate the city.