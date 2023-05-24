Iranian Intelligence Busts Spying Network Linked to Foreign Espionage Agency

By Staff, Agencies

Members of a spying network engaged in a scheme run by a foreign spy agency to extract information about the Iranians traveling abroad were arrested by Iran’s Intelligence Ministry.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ministry said that the spy agency had been monitoring the Iranians with responsibility in different positions or special expertise in various fields as well as those who have access to important information in the country’s sensitive institutions.

The ministry noted that its measures led to the identification of the network’s “liaisons and executive agents” in several Iranian organizations and institutions.

The foreign spy agency told one of its spies the names of its targets among the Iranians traveling abroad, the statement read. The spy gave the names to its liaisons until they reached the operators of administrative systems in several organizations.

The operators used their database and extracted the information of the targets and delivered them to the liaisons, it added.

The liaisons transferred the information to the network’s ringleader who delivered them to the spying agency.

On Sunday, the Intelligence Ministry announced that its forces busted a terror team affiliated with the ‘Israeli’ Mossad spy agency in the western part of the country.

Moreover, earlier this week, the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] intelligence forces disbanded a terror network affiliated with Daesh Khorasan [Daesh-K] in Iran’s southern province of Fars.