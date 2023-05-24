Ansarullah Leader: Yemen to Take Appropriate Military Measure to Prevent Looting Our Resources

By Al-Ahed News

Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi emphasized in a speech on Tuesday that the aggression on Yemen has failed and didn’t reach the point of achieving its goals.

The Ansarullah leader also warned that the group “will take the appropriate military measure to prevent any attempt to loot Yemen’s resources in land and sea,” making clear that any contract with the mercenaries and the traitors are worthless.

Sayyed Al-Houthi added that “The US and the UK want to continue the blockade, conspiracies, and control of islands and regional waters,” stressing that this is unacceptable.

Challenging Saudi Arabia to poof that it is independent from the US on the level of Yemen and lifting the blockade on the Yemeni people, the Yemeni resistance leader underscored that the path to peace is clear, which is through ending the blockade and the occupation, and finalizing the issues of the detainees and reconstruction.

“Let the world listen that the continued targeting of our country will mean continuing to confront the aggression with whatever mean we can,” Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined.

He further conditioned that in case the Saudi coalition of aggression wanted peace and an end of war, then they have to shoulder their commitments.

“Saudi Arabia has to proof that it is independent from the US regarding Yemen,” he said, adding that “the US and the UK don’t want real peace in Yemen through implementing the just dues of the Yemeni people.”

The US, rather, wants the aggression and the blockade to continue so that the Yemeni people are deprived from their national resources. They want to control the islands and the regional waters, Sayyed Al-Houthi added, pointing to that “the state of war is continued in all its forms, although escalation has been eased on some levels so that the conspiracy would continue in different forms.”

The Ansarullah leader reiterated that the appropriate military measure will be taken to prevent any attempt to loot the Yemeni resources in land and sea, emphasizing that any contracts signed with the mercenaries and the traitors are worthless.

“Amid this dereliction, the Yemeni people are concerned with confronting the aggression, and being prepared to any scenario at any time,” according to Sayyed Al-Houthi, who added that “everybody has the responsibility of exerting efforts and continuing resistance in confronting the enemies and their conspiracies.”

He further denied any attempt to justify the continued blockade and occupation the Yemeni people are suffering from. The Yemeni people’s suffering shall not continue unaccounted for, the Ansarullah leader stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Sayyed Al-Houthi belittled the US attempts over the past decade to decide the regional battle and focus on competing with Russia and China. “They didn’t decide the battle neither in Syria nor Iraq, Palestine, or Yemen.”

The US is in decline, the Yemeni leader underscored, noting that its economic capabilities are based on controlling other weaker countries.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also hailed the Palestinian people’s defiance and their resistance which is “increasing and being more efficient in confronting the Zionist enemy.”

“We have witnessed in the latest aggression on Gaza how defiant the Islamic Jihad and the other Palestinian resistance factions were as they confronted the attacks strongly, while the Lebanese front was powerfully present, making the enemy in a state of continuous fear,” the Yemeni resistance leader also said.