Raisi: Iran, Indonesia Agree to Trade in Local Currencies to Defuse Dollar Dominance

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi said Iran and Indonesia aim to increase their trade value to 20 billion dollars, stressing that both sides are resolute on promoting exchanges using national currencies.

The Iranian president, who is on an official visit to Indonesia at the head of a high-ranking politico-economic delegation, made the remarks in a joint press conference with his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Tuesday.

Raisi said the signing of different documents for bilateral cooperation in various sectors reaffirms both sides' will to develop relations in all fields.

In the presence of Raisi and Widodo, senior Iranian and Indonesian officials signed 11 documents and agreements to strengthen cooperation in preferential trade, cancellation of visas, cultural exchanges, supervision over the pharmaceutical products, science and technology as well as oil and gas.

The Iranian president also said oppressive sanctions and pressure have failed to hinder Iran's progress, expressing Tehran's firm determination to improve relations with Muslim and neighboring states.

He added that despite pressure and oppressive sanctions, the Iranian youths have succeeded in taking major steps towards the improvement of science and technology as well as the country's economic development.

"Sanctions and threats have never been able to stop Iran," Raisi also noted.

Reiterating Iran's foreign policy to boost relations with powerful Muslim and neighboring states, he said, "The expansion of ties with Indonesia, as one of important and effective countries in Asia and the world and a member of important regional and international organizations, is very important for Iran."

Raisi noted that Iran and Indonesia enjoy diverse capacities to deepen relations and expressed hope that his visit to Jakarta would lead to constructive outcomes for the expansion of ties between the two powerful Muslim countries in the region and the world.

"Over the past 70 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have always had good interactions in various political, economic, trade, regional and international fields," the Iranian president emphasized.

He also mentioned that Tehran and Jakarta have a common stance on key regional and global issues, including Palestine and Afghanistan.

"The two countries are committed to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people until the liberation of al-Quds," Raisi underlined.

The Iranian chief executive also stressed the importance of establishing an inclusive government in Afghanistan with the participation of all ethnic and religious groups which strives to restore the Afghan people's rights.

Two decades of the US presence in Afghanistan have had no outcome but destruction and death of the Afghan people, Raisi said.

The Iranian president emphasized that Iran and Indonesia believe in serious fight against unilateralism in the regional and international issues.