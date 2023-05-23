The Netherlands Says F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Not on Agenda Now

By Staff, Agencies

The Netherlands is waiting for a greenlight from the United States to start training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 fighter jets, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday.

"We are working on a concrete timeline for starting the trainings and we feel it is important to do that as soon as possible, we did need the greenlight from Washington DC and it is a co-effort with Denmark, Belgium UK and other allies," Ollongren told reporters ahead of an EU ministerial meeting in Brussels.

The Netherlands will continue discussing with its allies "that might have F16s available about that next step [their possible supply to Ukraine], but that is not on the table right now," Ollongren added.

The NATO allies recently pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the latest addition to the list of lethal weapons the collective West has provided to Ukraine as it allegedly gears up to undertake a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the potential transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine raises the question of NATO’s involvement in the conflict.