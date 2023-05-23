No Script

Please Wait...

search
close
Al-Ahed Telegram
  1. Home

The Netherlands Says F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Not on Agenda Now

The Netherlands Says F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Not on Agenda Now
folder_openEurope... access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

The Netherlands is waiting for a greenlight from the United States to start training Ukrainian pilots in flying F-16 fighter jets, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said on Tuesday.

"We are working on a concrete timeline for starting the trainings and we feel it is important to do that as soon as possible, we did need the greenlight from Washington DC and it is a co-effort with Denmark, Belgium UK and other allies," Ollongren told reporters ahead of an EU ministerial meeting in Brussels.

The Netherlands will continue discussing with its allies "that might have F16s available about that next step [their possible supply to Ukraine], but that is not on the table right now," Ollongren added.

The NATO allies recently pledged to supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, the latest addition to the list of lethal weapons the collective West has provided to Ukraine as it allegedly gears up to undertake a counter-offensive against Russian forces.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said the potential transfer of F-16 jets to Ukraine raises the question of NATO’s involvement in the conflict.

Russia ukraine netherlands EuropeanUnion UnitedStates NATO

Comments

  1. Related News
The Netherlands Says F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Not on Agenda Now

The Netherlands Says F-16 Deliveries to Ukraine Not on Agenda Now

8 hours ago
High Inflation Helps to Swell UK Budget Deficit in April

High Inflation Helps to Swell UK Budget Deficit in April

8 hours ago
Outrage in France as Schools Asked to Provide Numbers on Muslim Eid Absences

Outrage in France as Schools Asked to Provide Numbers on Muslim Eid Absences

11 hours ago
Nearly Half of UK Firms to Defer Investment Due to Tax Rises

Nearly Half of UK Firms to Defer Investment Due to Tax Rises

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2023
Last Update: 23-05-2023 Hour: 01:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot