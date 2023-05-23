‘Israeli’ Intelligence Chief: Iran A Real Threat, Chances of Escalation Not Low

By Al-Ahed News

The Zionist military intelligence chief Aharon Haliva stressed that Iran poses a real threat to ‘Israel,’ expressing additional fears that cooperation between Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Syrian President Bashar Assad might spark a regional war.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the Institute for Policy and Strategy of Reichman University in Herzliya, Haliva said “the chances of an escalation that could deteriorate into war is not low,” and that, as far as [Sayyed] Nasrallah is concerned, a recent flareup on the ‘Israeli’- occupied Palestine-Lebanon border may not be over.

Haliva warned of a regional war, adding that the conflict between ‘Israel’ and Iran was becoming increasingly direct.

According to the Zionist intelligence chief, Iran’s atomic program has continued to progress, “both in the fields of [uranium] enrichment and a weapon.” He stressed, however, that his unit does not believe Iranian leaders have yet decided to “break out” for a nuclear bomb.

“But there is preparation for the day in which the supreme leader or his successor makes such a decision. We have our eyes open to signal at any moment Iran’s readiness on this point,” he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Haliva alluded to Sayyed Nasrallah’s past comments about Hezbollah’s abduction of two ‘Israeli’ soldiers on the border in 2006, saying he is now starting to believe the balance of power can be tested.

He also said Syrian President Bashar Assad was growing increasingly confident, referring to his inclusion at the Arab League summit in Saudi Arabia last week after a 12-year absence and a recent drone attack launched from Syria.

“All this creates a high potential for an escalation in the region and we need to be prepared that our enemies won’t understand the message we’re sending. Let them not be mistaken, we’re ready to use force and we will do whatever is possible and necessary to bring calm,” Haliva claimed.

The remarks came a day after Hezbollah invited media outlets to cover a major drill simulating war with the Zionist regime, in which the resistance group affirmed its readiness for a potential conflict with the occupying entity.

Earlier, Zionist War Minister Yoav Gallant warned the conference that Iran is converting merchant ships into military vessels armed with drones, missile systems, and advanced tools for intelligence gathering.

Gallant claimed that the Islamic Revolution Guard [IRG] was trying to build “floating ‘terror’ bases” as part of a “worrying, pirate-like policy.”

“This is a structured plan designed to threaten trade and flight routes – both military and civilian – and to create a permanent threat in the maritime arena,” Gallant alleged.