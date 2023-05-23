- Home
‘Israeli’ Occupation Forces Kidnap Four Palestinians In the West Bank
By Staff, Agencies
The ‘Israeli’ occupation forces kidnapped four Palestinians on Tuesday in several areas across the occupied West Bank.
Palestinian Wafa News Agency stated that the occupation forces stormed the towns of Beit Fajjar and al-Khudir, and Husan village west of Bethlehem City and al-Auja, north of Ariha, and searched the houses and kidnapped four Palestinians.
The day earlier, the Zionist occupation forces also kidnapped 11 Palestinians in different areas in the West Bank.
