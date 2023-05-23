No Script

Qalibaf Reelected as Iran’s Parliament Speaker

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf as the parliament speaker for the fourth year in a row.

During an open session of the parliament on Tuesday morning, the legislators voted to choose members of the parliament’s presiding board.

Qalibaf remained in the post by garnering the most votes, beating Elyas Naderan and Fereydoon Abbasi.

Abdolreza Mesri and Ali Nikzad were also elected as the vice speakers of the Parliament.

The Iranian Parliament currently has 290 representatives, changed from the previous 272 seats since the February 18, 2000 election. The last parliamentary polls were held in February 2019.

The lawmakers take the seats for a four-year term.

Zoroastrians and Jews each elect one representative in the parliament, Assyrian and Chaldean Christians jointly elect one representative, and Armenian Christians in the north and the south are each represented by one lawmaker.

