Iran’s Raisi Arrives in Indonesia on Key Visit to Boost Ties with Asia

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has arrived in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on an official two-day visit that aims to enhance the Islamic Republic's relations with the Asian countries in political and economic arenas.

Heading a high-ranking political-economic delegation, Raisi was officially welcomed by his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo shortly after his arrival on Tuesday.

The two presidents planted saplings as a sign of peace and friendship between Tehran and Jakarta.

After the ceremony, Raisi and Widodo began talks at the Merdeka Palace while senior delegations of the two countries also held negotiations.

The two sides are expected to sign important cooperation documents in various fields.

Raisi's state visit to Jakarta marks a turning point in bilateral relations, set to commence a new chapter in relations between the two countries.

Negotiations between the two countries encompass a wide range of bilateral, regional, and international topics and they seek to deepen cooperation in various areas, including political, economic, trade, energy, scientific and technological, cultural, parliamentary, and security fields.

Speaking in a news briefing in Tehran before his departure on Monday, Raisi said Iran and Indonesia are united against unilateralism and that the two Muslim countries support lasting peace and security in the region.

“Indonesia is an important country in Southeast Asia and has an important position in regional and international developments,” Raisi told reporters.