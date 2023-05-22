- Home
Instagram Suffers Global Outage
By Staff, Agencies
Instagram users across the world briefly lost access to their accounts on Sunday evening, as the popular photo and video-sharing platform suffered an outage.
Online tracking service DownDetector received over 180,000 reports that Instagram was not working.
“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing Instagram,” the platform’s spokesperson said.
“We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and we apologize for any inconvenience.”
Instagram has since returned online.
The services owned by what is now called Meta Platforms suffered their worst global outage in history in October 2021, when Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp all stopped working for several hours.
According to The Verge, Meta’s subsidiaries, such as Facebook and WhatsApp, appear to have been unaffected by Sunday’s outage.
