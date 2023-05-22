No Script

Hezbollah Conducts Military Exercise in South Lebanon

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
Photo Credit: Moussa and Ahmad Houseiny

The Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah put on a show of force Sunday, where its forces staged a military exercise, ahead of Resistance and Liberation Day celebrated annually on May 25.

Local, regional and international media were invited to attend the drills in one of the group’s training sites in southern Lebanon.

The exercises in celebration of the 23rd anniversary of the liberation of South Lebanon from “Israeli” occupation lasted two hours, with several hundred people in attendance.

