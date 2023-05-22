No Script

Sayyed Nasrallah to Deliver a Speech on Resistance and Liberation Day

folder_openLebanon access_time 4 hours ago
By Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will deliver a speech on Thursday.

The speech will mark the Resistance and Liberation Day 23rd anniversary on May 25, 2023.

It is scheduled for 20:45 Beirut time.

Highlights in English will be available on al-Ahed News platforms:

Website: english.alahednews.com.lb

Twitter: @English_AlAhed

Telegram: Eng_ahed

