Iran Condemns “Israeli” Settlers Desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has strongly condemned the “Israeli” settlers’ latest violation of the sanctity of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied city of Al-Quds, calling it a reaction to “Israel's” recent defeat in the face of the Palestinians.

Tweeting on Friday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan'ani denounced “Zionists’ repeated desecration of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and [their] shouting of racist slogans against Palestinians and Muslims.”

Kan'ani called the settlers' infringement on the compound “a reaction to the [‘Israeli’ entity’s] disastrous defeat in the face of Gaza's heroic resistance."

“Is the international community still in any doubt concerning the apartheid nature of the Zionist entity,” Kan'ani concluded, referring to the deeply discriminatory dual legal and political system, which the regime has been practicing in favor of ‘Israeli’ settlers and against Palestinians in the West Bank for decades.

The remarks came a day after hundreds of “Israeli” settlers stormed the compound -- which is Islam's third-holiest site -- in Al-Quds’ City amid heavy protection provided for them by thousands of “Israeli” troops.