IRG’s Top Commander: US has Yet to Receive Final Blow

By Staff, Agencies

The commander in chief of Islamic Revolutionary Guards, Major General Hossein Salami, stressed Friday that Washington has yet to receive ‘final blow’ from Iran after repeated failures in the West Asia region.

Addressing a ceremony in memory of IRG martyrs in the city of Golpayegan, in Isfahan Province, Salami underlined that “The enemies led by the United States sought to cripple Iran with the sanctions but failed due to great resistance on the part of the Iranian nation.”

He further noted that the enemies sought to disappoint people with Islamic Republic in the last autumn riots, but the Iranian nation disappointed them and their ill-wishing dream backfired on them.

The Iranian commander also highlighted that “what the enemies had planned for us has now happened for them. For example, today the Zionist entity is grappling with many problems and setbacks.”

“These days, barrage of fire [missiles] is raining down on the heads of the ‘Israelis’ from Gaza. But the Zionists are unable to do anything and they have become helpless and America has also left the region.”

Salami went on to say that “Although the Americans martyred Haj Qassem Soleimani, they received the first blow and now are receiving the second blow, which is nothing but their gradual withdrawal from the region.”

“The final blow has yet to come to them [Americans],” the IRG chief added, while also noting that the European regimes are facing different challenges today.