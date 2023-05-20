AL-Assad Welcomed by AL Summit, Meets MBS: Arabs must Address Regional Issues without Foreign Interference

By Staff, Agencies

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad made on Friday his first address to the Arab League summit in 12 years, returning to the Arab League despite the vociferous opposition of the United States.

Speaking during the summit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, Al-Assad called on member states of the Arab League to address regional issues "without foreign interference."

He further stated: “We’ve a historic opportunity to rearrange our affairs with the least amount of foreign intervention.”

The remarks come as the Arab League readmitted Syria on May 7 in defiance of threats made by the United States. The decision was supported by all 13 of the 22 member states that were present at the session.

During his address, Al-Assad hoped for increased cooperation between regional states, saying, “I hope that it marks the beginning of a new phase of Arab action for solidarity among us, for peace in our region, development and prosperity instead of war and destruction.”

In parallel, the Syrian President underlined that the cracks between Syria and other Arab states that have emerged over the last decade must be addressed, and the most important thing is to let the people manage their internal affairs and avoid external interference.

Addressing the summit, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman welcomed Al-Assad back to the Arab League, saying, "We are pleased today by the attendance of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in this summit."

The kingdom's de facto ruler also hoped that the return would lead to "stability" in Syria.

Following the conclusion of the summit, Al-Assad held a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman.

The sides discussed bilateral relations and developments in the Arab arena following the diplomatic rehabilitation, according to a statement by the Syrian president's office.

Al-Assad also praised Riyadh's efforts for achieving Arab rapprochement, hoping that the summit would contribute to cohesion among Arab countries.