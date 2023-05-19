Assad Meets Tunisian Counterpart in Jeddah: We Stand Together Against the Obscurantist Ideology

By Staff, SANA

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad met on Friday Tunisian counterpart Kais Saied on the sidelines of his participation in the Arab Summit which starts its works in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

The two Presidents discussed the bilateral relations and cooperation between the brotherly countries in various domains.

During the meeting, Assad welcomed the return of normal and historical relations between Syria and Tunisia, hailing the necessity of enhancing these relations not only on the political and economic levels, but also on the cultural, intellectual and popular levels.

The Syrian president also pointed out that the officials and ambassadors of the two countries have a lot of work to do for setting a joint plan to move on the Arab and international arenas.

Additionally, Assad stressed that “Syria and Tunisia stand together against the obscurantist ideology, as they share an issue of intellect, consciousness and belonging, which is targeted by the outside,” asserting that the Arabs are the sons of one nation and are connected to one belonging, which other peoples lack.

Saied, for his part, said “You are our brothers, and what hurts you hurts us, Syria is our country and there were many Tunisians who resorted to Syria during the period of the French colonialism,” asserting that Syria’s relations with the countries of the Maghreb has always been excellent.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the Tunisian president expressed his country’s great satisfactions towards what Syria had achieved in its war against terrorism and preventing the foreign intervention, saying “the goal was to divide Syria into entities, but the Syrian people had never accepted the interference in their affairs and proved that they are the only ones to settle it.”