EU’s Inflation Accelerates

folder_openMore from Europe access_time one hour ago
By Staff, Agencies 

The European Union’s statistics revealed that “The inflation in the euro area increased for the first time in five months in April, surging to 7%, office reported on Wednesday.”

Eurostat said consumer prices had risen from 6.9% in March as higher services and energy costs offset a slowdown in food price growth.

Services inflation, which is primarily driven by labor costs, accelerated to 5.2% in April from 5.1% in the previous month. Energy prices were up again after a slight decline in March. Food and tobacco prices were also up by 2.75% last month, but were lower than the 3.12% rise in March.

According to the report, core inflation – excluding food and energy prices – slowed to 7.3% from 7.5%, while an even narrower measure, which excludes alcohol and tobacco, declined from 5.7% to 5.6%.

Eurostat data showed that Latvia continued to struggle with the highest inflation at 15%, followed by Slovakia, Lithuania, and Estonia – all dealing with a double-digit surge in consumer prices among the 20-member Eurozone.

inflation EuropeanUnion

