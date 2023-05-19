Raisi Hails Muslim Unite Despite Enemies’ Ill-wishing Moves

By Staff, Agencies

On a visit to Sistan and Baluchestan Province, Iranian President Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi praised the unity among Sunni and Shia people in the Iranian southeastern province despite all enemies' ill-wishing moves.

Speaking at a gathering of people in the mostly Sunni-populated province at the end of his visit, Raisi praised the unity and integration that exists between Sunni and Shia Muslims in the vast province in the southeast.

"In the current situation, the strategy of the enemy is to create division and discord. The elders, religious scholars and heads of the tribes of this province should see the issue of unity and integration as a strategy," he noted.

Raisi further said that despite the fact that Sistan and Baluchistan province is located at the border and despite some ill-wishing moves by the enemies to make the region insecure, the people of the province have maintained their unity.

The president further stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of government projects in line with the goal of the development of the province's trade and economic relations with Pakistan, including the construction of seven joint border markets.

"I believe that there are the best and most reliable and trustworthy businessmen in this province who can boost business with neighbors," Raisi added.

In continuation of the visit to Sistan and Baluchistan, the Iranian president held a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at the Mand-Pishin border crossing on Thursday, during which the two sides stressed the need to keep up the exchange of high-level delegations between Tehran and Islamabad as well as mutual efforts to increase the volume of bilateral trade.

The meeting came after Raisi and Sharif jointly inaugurated a major border sustenance marketplace and an electricity transmission line.